OGDEN — The Utah State Hospital has found Liam Gale mentally competent to face trial in the Christmas Day robbery and fatal shooting of Trevor Anthony Martin, according to 2nd District Court records.
Gale, 32, of Roy, and two co-defendants are accused in the home invasion at a Riverdale mobile home park at about 3 a.m. Dec. 25, 2020. Martin, 36, was shot to death and his girlfriend was critically injured but survived.
Gale's public defender, Grant Morrison, asked for the mental evaluation in 2nd District Court in March. Morrison said Gale lacked complete understanding of the nature and potential consequences of the case against him. Gale has a low IQ, takes medication for psychosis and had a traumatic brain injury, Morrison said.
But in a report to the court approved April 28 by Judge Camille Neider, psychologists said they determined Gale is competent to proceed to trial.
Neider set a May 24 hearing for Gale's next appearance. Gale is housed at the Utah State Prison. He was returned there for a parole violation upon his arrest in Martin's death. Court records show he was convicted in Ogden in 2015 on a charge of second-degree felony robbery.
Police said in charging documents that Gale and Rayburn Bennett Jr., 16, invaded Martin’s home to rob him and settle a score Gale later told police he had with him.
Martin was shot several times and died at the scene, while his girlfriend was shot in the jaw.
Gale and Bennett are charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder. The Weber County Attorney's Office charged Bennett as an adult. He is being held at the Weber Valley Youth Center.
Gale and Bennett also are charged with attempted aggravated murder and several other felonies.
Charging documents allege Brittany Ann Rogers, 31, acted as the getaway driver and did not enter the mobile home. She faces first-degree felony murder and four other felony charges. Her mental competency also is being examined, and a report is due in court May 24.