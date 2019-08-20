OGDEN — The second of two Ogden teens charged with murder has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.
Daniel G Garcia, 18, pleaded guilty in late July to one count of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the shooting death of 47-year-old Ogden woman Maria Sanchez. She was shot and killed in her home while she slept on Aug. 13, 2017.
Garcia was originally charged with one count of first-degree felony murder, along with single counts of obstructing justice and possession of a dangerous by a restricted person, both felonies. Those two charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement, and the murder charge was amended.
The attempted aggravated murder charge carries a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison. However, according to the plea agreement prepared by Garcia's attorney, the court could likely impose a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.
Garcia's codefendant in this case, 18-year-old Trevon Jordan Zamora, pleaded guilty in July to a lesser charge, one count of felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony.
In return, three other charges were dropped against Zamora, which consist of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
The two were both 16 years old when they were charged with murder as adults in Ogden's district court.
During a March 2018 preliminary hearing, prosecutors began the hearing by playing a 911 call placed by one of Sanchez’s daughters.
“We need an ambulance, please,” the caller said to a dispatcher. “I see her bleeding.” The dispatcher asked the caller if her mother was breathing, to which she responded, “I don’t think so. I don’t think so.”
Garcia, who has not been in custody since August 2017, has his sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 4 in Ogden's 2nd District Court.
Zamora has his sentencing hearing scheduled to take place on Thursday, Aug. 22, in Ogden.