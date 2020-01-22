OGDEN — A South Ogden man accused of stabbing his mother was charged Wednesday morning in connection with the attack.
Michael Adam Christensen, 34, was charged with single counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; theft, a second-degree felony; and possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
According to charging documents, police were dispatched to a home in South Ogden on Tuesday and found a woman with multiple stab wounds lying on a bed in the home.
The woman reportedly told officers that her son, Michael Christensen, was the one who stabbed her. She told officers that he stabbed her with a knife with a four- to five-inch blade, charging documents said. Christensen then stole her vehicle and left the home, they said.
She was rushed to a local hospital where doctors found she had stab wounds that damaged her lung, heart wall and liver. She was stabbed in the chest and back. Police say her injuries are considered life threatening, and she was last known to be in an intensive care unit.
As police began investigating, officers said they learned that Christensen had allegedly confessed to family members that he had stabbed the woman.
Police later found Christensen in the stolen car, and he allegedly told an officer that "he knew what he had done, and to put him under arrest," according to charging documents. After allegedly telling police that he did not have the knife but stole the car, he "refused" to talk to police further.
During the booking process in jail, police say Christensen allegedly said, "I murdered my mother," according to charging documents.
Investigators say that Christensen was convicted of a felony in 2018, making him a restricted person who cannot legally possess weapons.
Christensen is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail. Court documents said his initial appearance in Ogden's 2nd District Court is scheduled for Thursday morning.