OGDEN — A South Ogden man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attempted murder was sentenced Thursday to five years to life in prison for stabbing his mother.
On Jan. 21, 2020, Michael Adam Christensen, 35, stabbed his mother multiple times in the chest and back, hitting a lung, the liver and the heart wall, according to 2nd District Court records.
As she felt stab wounds, the victim asked her son, "What are you doing to me?" He then stole her car, an arrest affidavit said.
At the sentencing Thursday afternoon via video before Judge Joseph Bean, public defender Gage Crowther said he did not dispute a pre-sentence report by Utah Adult Probation and Parole that recommended Christensen be imprisoned.
After Christensen agreed to a plea bargain Feb. 21 this year, Bean ordered him sent to the Utah State Hospital for an evaluation of his mental state.
Bean noted the state hospital chose not to hold Christensen for treatment after the evaluation. The subsequent pre-sentence report recommended Christensen receive treatment and counseling at the Utah State Prison.
Deputy Weber County attorney Nicholas Caine said Christensen's mother chose not to speak at the sentencing but asked him to relay her thoughts.
"It is simply her sentiment that she is hopeful he can get some help and some treatment down at the prison, because he has needed that," Caine said.
The woman was hospitalized in intensive care after the stabbing.
In return for pleading guilty to the first-degree felony attempted murder charge, prosecutors dropped counts of second-degree felony theft and class A misdemeanor use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Bean sentenced Christensen to five years to life with credit for the 485 days he has been incarcerated since the stabbing.
Court records showed an escalating pattern of behavior by Christensen against his mother.
In November 2017, Christensen broke down a door inside his mother’s house, stole her phone and left, and police soon found him at a nearby convenience store.
They arrested him after a scuffle, finding he had a knife in his hand as officers were handcuffing him on the ground.
He bailed out of jail, and a month later he went to his mother’s home and stole several credit cards, a police document said. The woman had a protective order against him by then.
Police arrested him at a fast-food restaurant, having to shoot him with a Taser after he resisted and injured an officer’s thumb.
He later pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon in the November incident and third-degree felony theft in the December matter.