OGDEN — The decision was made to send a South Ogden man to prison Tuesday afternoon instead of the Utah State Hospital after the man admitted to stabbing one of his roommates to death in 2018.
Jesus Martinez Ramos, 45, was sentenced to a term of 15 years to life at a Utah state prison, and he was given credit for the 413 days he's been incarcerated at the Weber County Jail.
Ramos pleaded guilty but mentally ill in July to the murder of 54-year-old Shiela Jean Dunn, who was found dead on Aug. 6, 2018 near 3700 S. Washington Blvd. in South Ogden. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a dangerous weapon enhancement on the murder charge, as well as two charges: obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and abuse or desecration of a human body, a third-degree felony.
During the Tuesday hearing, one of Ramos' attorneys, Jason Widdison, said the court has the choice to send Ramos to the state hospital or prison, and he thought the former would be most appropriate. Widdison said that an IQ test showed that Ramos was mentally deficient, adding that the low score would qualify him for the possibility to be held at the state hospital in Provo before being sent to prison.
Ramos has the mental capacity of an 8- or 9-year-old child, Widdison argued, basing the claim on reports from the state hospital.
Widdison said the state hospital would help him develop basic life skills he needs and has lacked in the past. The hospital would then determine when it would be appropriate to send Ramos to prison.
"I do believe that for his safety, that placement in the hospital is more appropriate," Widdison said.
When given the chance to speak to the court, Ramos declined.
Later, a woman who said she had known Dunn for over 25 years spoke to the court. She questioned where Ramos would go for his sentence, knowing he's been released from police custody after assaulting others. She expressed her hope that Ramos would never be let out to hurt anyone again.
"I am deeply concerned that she (Dunn) will not receive justice for the senseless taking of her life," the woman said.
Deputy Weber County Attorney Matthew Hansen argued that prison would be sufficient for Ramos, but added that one of the contributing factors for Ramos being released from the state hospital following a 2017 arrest for aggravated assault was that he was threatening a restoration provider at the hospital. Ramos also showed little progress of being restored to competency and would often not participate in the process, Hansen said.
He argued that a mental health unit in the state prison would be an appropriate place to place Ramos, especially considering the facts surrounding the crime.
A medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Dunn testified during a December preliminary hearing that he observed roughly 140 stab wounds to Dunn's neck, torso and back. Crime scene investigators also found evidence that Ramos had tried to clean the apartment and hide evidence.
During the December hearing, one photo shown to the court depicted the living room floor glowing blue from Luminol, a chemical that displays where bloodstains has been cleaned in crime scenes. Another photo showed a bathroom in the apartment, the sink covered in the blue glow of Luminol.
"This was especially a vicious attack with someone who was stabbed dozens and dozens of times," Hansen said Tuesday.
Given Ramos' history of assault, Hansen said one can make the argument that the safest place for Ramos is the state prison.
Judge Ernie Jones agreed with Hansen, citing how Ramos has been to the state hospital many times through the years prior to the 2018 attack that resulted in Dunn's death. He said that Ramos was arrested five times since 2002, with a handful of those arrests being for assault.
"He stabbed her multiple times and tried to cut her throat," Jones said. "He treated her like a piece of garbage... It haunts me how he treated another human being."
After ordering Ramos to spend at least the next 15 years in prison, Jones also ordered he pay $230 in restitution to help pay for Dunn's funeral expenses.
Ramos is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail. He will be transferred to the Utah Department of Corrections to begin his prison term.