OGDEN — A South Ogden teen was sentenced to a jail term after he pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in June.
Dylan Weaver, 18, was sentenced to spend 120 days in the Weber County Jail, and was given credit for the 46 days he has already spent in jail, according to court documents. Weaver could also be released for work or to search for work, as well as any treatments or other appointments.
The teen was given the sentence during a Monday afternoon court appearance.
Weaver entered into a plea deal on June 24 and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, according to court records.
In return, three other charges were dropped, which consisted of one count of carrying a concealed short barreled shotgun or rifle, a second-degree felony; one count of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and one count of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.
Weaver was first arrested in February after police were called to the Newgate Mall following reports of a robbery.
Charging documents say that Weaver was pacing outside the Pure Oils store at the Newgate Mall for several minutes before entering the store. When he entered, Weaver demanded money from the cashier.
Weaver reportedly told the clerk to give him everything in the till, or “the situation is going to get a lot worse.” The clerk gave Weaver $340 before he left the store.
Shortly after, South Ogden police officers found him outside of the mall and placed him under arrest. After being read his Miranda rights, Weaver reportedly told police that he had a gun in his waistband during the robbery.
Police found the gun in a dumpster nearby, according to charging documents. Investigators ran the gun’s registration and found that it was stolen out of Syracuse. During questioning, Weaver allegedly refused to tell police where he got the gun, saying “I’m not going to rat on my friend.”
Weaver will serve his jail time at the Weber County Jail.