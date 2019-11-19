FARMINGTON — A Sunset man accused of human trafficking and sexually abusing a girl has been granted a bail amount after previously being held without bail.
Farmington 2nd District Court Judge John Morris granted Ryan A. MacFarlane, 47, a cash-only bail amount of $100,000.
MacFarlane is facing six first-degree felonies — including human trafficking of a chid, aggravated exploitation of a child prostitute and rape — after authorities alleged that MacFarlane trafficked a 16-year-old runaway in Utah before taking her through Wyoming and into Colorado.
The girl allegedly told investigators that along the way, MacFarlane stopped at truck stops and told the girl “they needed to make money,” and allegedly told the girl to approach truck drivers and solicit sex.
MacFarlane pleaded not guilty to all six charges on Sept. 9.
On Monday, MacFarlane’s attorney Ronald Yengich said his client was entitled to a bail amount, saying that posting bail would ensure his appearance to court dates and he had a place to stay if released. He also said that MacFarlane has little to no criminal history prior to his April arrest in connection with this case.
He added that MacFarlane has already pleaded guilty to his charges, and since then he has been assaulted while in custody at the Davis County Jail.
Morris agreed with MacFarlane’s defense counsel that he was entitled to a bail amount, which he has been previously denied until Monday. However, he said that the bail amount must meet the nature of the crime, which he said was very serious.
He chose to give MacFarlane a cash-bail amount because if he and his family members were to get the money together and pay the bail amount, they would be entitled to get the whole amount back once the case would be adjudicated.
With a bond, Morris said that any property that would be included in the agreement could be seized by a bondsman if MacFarlane would abscond, a concern Morris raised to the court.
“I don’t want a bondsman going after property,” Morris said.
Morris added that if he does post bail, MacFarlane would be required to have an ankle monitor that he would have to pay for, and he would not be able to leave his home other than for court dates or to meet with investigators.
Yengich also raised some issues with discovery, as he said that he has not received all the evidence that the state has. Tye Christensen, assistant Utah Attorney General, said the state was still in the process of going through electronics taken during MacFarland’s arrest. Christensen said he would reach out to investigators and make sure the information from the electronics would be made available as soon as possible.
MacFarland’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 16 in Farmington’s 2nd District Court. As of Monday afternoon, he was still in the custody of the Davis County Jail.