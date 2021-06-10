OGDEN — An Ogden man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felony charges arising from a May 30, 2020, drive-by shooting.
Ogden police said they were able to help identify Emiliano Santana Gomez, 20, as the shooter with ankle monitor data tracked by state parole agents.
Gomez appeared before 2nd District Judge Jennifer Valencia on Wednesday by video link from the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison. He had been returned to prison on a probation violation after his arrest in the shooting.
He pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, felony discharge of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies. The Weber County Attorney's Office agreed as part of a plea bargain to reduce the weapon charge from a second-degree felony.
A woman told police that a vehicle drove by her residence, an apartment house in the 3400 block of Iowa Avenue, and a man in the passenger seat pointed a handgun at her, then fired several shots into the air.
Ogden police later found several spent shell casings.
The woman identified the shooter as “Milo” Gomez, who police described as a gang member. Several other people witnessed the shooting as well, according to a probable cause statement.
A Utah Adult Probation and Parole officer told police he knew Milo Gomez as Emiliano Gomez, who was on parole for a 2018 conviction for third-degree felony attempted theft.
The AP&P officer looked up Gomez’s ankle monitor data and it showed he was at the apartment address at the time of the shooting.
Valencia set Gomez's sentencing for July 21.