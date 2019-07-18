OGDEN — An Ogden teen charged with murder has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Trevon Jordan Zamora, 18, was originally charged with one count of murder, a first-degree felony, in 2017 in connection with the shooting death of 47-year-old Maria Sanchez.
On Wednesday, Zamora entered a guilty plea to an amended charge: felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony. In return, three other charges were dropped against him, which consist of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Additional details on Zamora's plea agreement were unavailable as of Thursday morning, as the written plea agreement was not available in online court documents.
Zamora was 16 when he and another teen, Daniel Garcia, were charged as adults in connection with Sanchez's murder. Sanchez died on Aug. 14, 2017, one day after she was shot in the head while asleep in her Ogden home.
During a March 2018 preliminary hearing, prosecutors began the hearing by playing a 911 call placed by one of Sanchez’s daughters.
“We need an ambulance, please,” the caller said to a dispatcher. “I see her bleeding.” The dispatcher asked the caller if her mother was breathing, to which she responded, “I don’t think so. I don’t think so.”
In June 2018, Judge Jennifer Valencia ruled the trials for Zamora and Garcia would be split and conducted independently. Valencia also ruled that Zamora's trial would take place before Garcia's, partly due to Zamora being held in jail while Garcia has posted bail.
Initially, Zamora was ordered to be held in jail without bail, but he was later given a bond amount of $300,000. Zamora was being held in a state juvenile facility, but was transferred to the custody of the Weber County Jail in November.
A jury trial for Zamora was first scheduled to begin in January before being moved to April and later was cancelled altogether.
With Zamora's plea, his next court hearing will be for his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 22 in Ogden's 2nd District Court.
Garcia's case is ongoing as of Thursday, and he is not in police custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 23 in Ogden.