OGDEN — A 15-year-old boy allegedly fired four shots at Ogden grocer Satnam Singh, who was killed in a robbery last month, according to charging documents.
"This is a stickup," the teen said before allegedly firing a handgun at Singh, hitting him twice, the Weber County Attorney's Office said in the 2nd District Juvenile Court criminal information.
The suspect's name is not included in this story because the Standard-Examiner does not normally identify juveniles suspected of crimes.
The charging documents, filed March 3, were obtained from the Utah Administrative Office of the Courts. Juvenile court criminal documents normally are not available to the public, but charging documents are available by written request.
The teen entered Singh's store, Super Grocery, 675 N. Monroe Blvd., at 11:51 p.m. Feb. 28, picked out a drink and candy and approached the counter, documents said.
At the counter, the assailant pulled a handgun, pointed it at Singh, announced the holdup, then fired four times and ran out and away from the store, according to the documents.
A break in the investigation came two days later when Ogden police were called to an unspecified "juvenile disturbance" at a home. Police were told when they arrived that a 15-year-old boy there was the killer in the grocery shooting, the charging documents said.
Officers said they found a Las Vegas Raiders hoodie, NBA sweat pants — apparently identical to clothing seen on security video at the store — and a gun allegedly used in the shooting.
According to the affidavit, the teen waived his rights and said he went to the store intending to rob it.
"He admitted to planning the robbery because he did not have as much cash as he wanted," the affidavit said.
He said he fired the gun after Singh moved away from the counter, the document said.
He also said he bought the gun, but he would not identify the seller, the affidavit said.
During the interview, according to the affidavit, the teen acknowledged having smoked THC the day before the robbery "but that he stopped smoking so he could be sober for the robbery."
Geoff Fattah, spokesperson for the state court system in Salt Lake City, said Judge Debra Jensen has scheduled an April 8 hearing to consider the suspect's detention status.
The defendant was arraigned in an online hearing Thursday.
Jensen also will hear arguments Friday, March 19, on a motion by the defense to close further hearings in the case.
Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred said last week his office had not decided whether to petition the juvenile court to certify the suspect for prosecution in district court.
Utah law prohibits the death penalty and sentences of life without parole for juveniles convicted of aggravated murder. The maximum sentence is 25 years to life in prison.
Singh, 65, was born in the Punjab state of India and immigrated to the United States in 1987, his online obituary said.
He owned and ran the Super Grocery for 21 years. His death drew widespread attention, as customers, friends and family praised his contributions to the community.