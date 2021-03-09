FARMINGTON — The murder case against a Layton woman accused of killing her children in 2010 is back on track toward trial.
Judge Michael Edwards on Tuesday scheduled an eight-day trial on court days Sept. 7-17 for Sun Cha Warhola, charged with two counts of aggravated murder.
A trial previously scheduled for January in 2nd District Court was called off as the state court system continued to deal with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented most jury trials in the state.
However, with fewer COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Utah Judicial Council reduced the pandemic alert level to "yellow" in a few counties. Most counties remain in the "red" phase, but judges have said they hope trials can resume soon.
Under the court system's pandemic plan, jury trials are allowed, but only if defense attorneys agree to conducting them under social distancing measures. So far, most attorneys and their clients have accepted further delays rather than proceed to trial.
Warhola, now 55, was arrested in the Sept. 8, 2010, stranglings of her children, James, 8, and Jean, 7.
She remains held without bail in the Davis County Jail. She spent more than eight years in treatment at the Utah State Hospital to restore her mental competency to stand trial. Edwards ruled in 2019 that her competency had been restored.
The judge scheduled another pretrial hearing for July 1.
Efforts to contact Warhola's attorney, Ed Brass, were not immediately successful.