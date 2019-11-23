OGDEN — A jury trial is underway in Ogden for a man accused of taking part in shooting that injured three people after a bar fight in 2018.
The trial for Erin Tramale Gaston, 25, began Thursday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court. Gaston is facing five counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony; one count of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; and riot, a third-degree felony.
Thursday featured the jury selection process and jury instruction that lasted the bulk of the day. On Friday, the prosecution and defense addressed the members of the jury during opening statements, as each side spelled out the bulk of their arguments they plan to illustrate in the coming days.
The first to speak was Deputy Weber County Attorney Thomas Pedersen, who spelled out the prosecution’s case.
He said that shortly after midnight on Sept. 2, 2018, a fight broke out at the Kokomo Club, a bar on Historic 25th Street. Just out the back door, patrons were standing around when shots were fired. Pedersen alleged that Gaston walked up to a man and uttered a single word: “Hey.”
“After that, gunshots rang out and chaos ensued,” Pedersen said.
The man was shot five times and tried to run away, but his body wouldn’t work, and he fell to the ground. Pedersen said the man later identified his shooter as Gaston, and that the victim would be testifying during the trial. The same man testified during a February preliminary hearing that Gaston was the man that shot him. Another witness reportedly saw Gaston shoot the man and saw him holding a gun, Pedersen said.
Pedersen asked the jury to return a guilty verdict on all charges against Gaston.
Logan Bushell, one of two attorneys for Gaston, gave the opening remarks for the defense. He began by thanking jurors for fulfilling their civic duties by serving on the jury.
He reminded the jury that as of today, Gaston was completely innocent of the charges, and that the burden of proving him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt lies solely on the state.
Bushell said that even the 15 months since the shooting, the state can’t precisely say what occurred that night. He told jurors that a number of eyewitnesses will testify during the trial, and that stories have changed over time.
Bushell told the story of another eyewitness, who would be called to testify during the trial. The man told police that while standing in a group outside the Kokomo Club following the fight, a man pushed through a group of people and opened fire.
As the gunman took off, Bushell said the other man gave chase. The man would catch up to the gunman and was shot once in the leg.
Police indicated that shooter was 24-year-old Frenchman Davonti Dyer. He was charged in connection with the shooting and pleaded guilty in February to one count of felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony, and one count of riot, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced in March to serve a term of five years to life in a Utah state prison.
Ballistics testing on shell casings found next to the man shot five times and the man who was shot after chasing a shooter showed all bullets were fired by the same gun, Bushell said.
The man who gave chase told police that the man who shot him also shot the other man five times, which conflicts with the state’s account of the shooting, Bushell said.
He went on to say that the state is alleging that Gaston was either a shooter or a party to the shooting, but the available evidence would not support those allegations.
“We don’t convict people based on speculation,” Bushell said.
In summary, Bushell said that if there is a possibility that Gaston did not commit this crime, the jury must acquit him of charges.
With opening statements over with, prosecutors proceeded to call witnesses throughout the day. On Friday morning, different eyewitnesses and law enforcement officials took the stand to testify.
The trial will continue Monday and end Tuesday, which is the final scheduled trial date. Gaston is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.