FARMINGTON — Trial dates have been set for a former Layton woman accused of killing her two children in 2010.
Sun Cha Warhola, 54, will face a jury trial starting in late January 2021. She will be tried on two counts of aggravated murder, both first-degree felonies, and if convicted could face a minimum of 25 years in prison.
Prosecutors filed the two murder charges against Warhola a day after her two children, 8-year-old James and 7-year-old Jean Warhola, were found strangled to death in their Layton home in September 2010.
Charging documents indicate that Warhola’s then-husband, Kenneth Warhola, arrived at their Layton home around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2010, and found his wife had allegedly barricaded herself in their son’s bedroom using a bed. She allegedly told him to "give her 10 minutes" before coming into the room.
He later pushed the door open and found the two children lying on the bed. His son’s face was cold to the touch, according to charging documents.
Police later arrived and found the two children dead, and discovered defensive marks on the children’s arms and legs. They also found marks on their necks consistent with strangulation. Police also found injuries on Warhola’s arms and legs that were consistent with a struggle.
In the weeks following her arrest, Warhola was found incompetent to stand trial, and she was later remanded to the care of the Utah State Hospital in Provo for treatment. She remained in the facility's care and was deemed incompetent to stand trial for the better part of nine years.
That is, until Judge Michael Edwards approved a motion last May that ruled Warhola had been restored to competency. It was the first time the case had progressed since 2010.
Warhola appeared briefly in court for a preliminary hearing in November. A month later, she entered not guilty pleas to both aggravated murder charges.
Warhola remains in the custody of the Davis County Jail, where she is being held without bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 13 in a Davis County courtroom.