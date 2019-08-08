OGDEN — Trial dates have been set for five men accused of being a part of a criminal conspiracy in Weber County.
The five — Tamer Ahmed Hebeishy, Sadat Ahmed Hebeishy, Daniel Ray Lopez, Brock Pickett and Jaron Michael Sadler — were all charged in June 2016 with one count of pattern of unlawful activity, a first-degree felony. All have entered not guilty pleas to the charge.
All five will face a jury when they go to trial starting on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and will continue for eight weeks. The trial is scheduled to end on Friday, June 12, 2020.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Ogden Police Department's Metro Gang Unit and the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force that began in 2015, with charges being handed down less than a year later.
Charging documents in the case allege a slew of criminal activity, including shootings, assaults and distributing drugs, among other alleged crimes. Prosecutors allege that the activity was done as part of a criminal enterprise, named the Titanic Crip Society, or TCS.
Court documents indicate that one of the men, Tamer Hebeishy, is electing to represent himself while a public defender will act as his "backup counsel." Hebeishy also requested that he be allowed to have access to legal resources in order to prepare to represent himself, which a judge indicated that it would be allowed, according to court documents.
A sixth man, Sharif Ahmed Hebeishy, was also charged in the case, but he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, a third-degree felony count of attempted pattern of unlawful activity, on Feb. 6. He was given a probation term of 36 months and had any potential prison time suspended pending the outcome of his probation.
As of Thursday, Tamer Hebeishy, Lopez, Pickett and Sadler were in the custody of the Utah Department of Corrections, while Sadat Hebeishy is in custody at the Weber County Jail. Sharif Hebeishy is not in police custody.