OGDEN — A trial slated to start in November for a Hooper man charged with murder was pushed back, and it will now begin in 2020.
Cory Michael Fitzwater, 36, will now have his trial start on March 17, 2020 after an Ogden judge approved a motion filed by prosecutors to push back the dates.
The trial was originally slated to begin with jury selection on Nov. 5. The request to delay the trial was filed by prosecutors on Monday.
Fitzwater and another man, Dalton Aiken, were both charged with murder shortly after the body of 28-year-old Brian Racine was found on Aug. 16, 2018, with a single gunshot wound to the head. Aiken was found guilty of the murder charge in June, and was sentenced in July to serve a term of 16 years to life in prison.
While in jail, Fitzwater allegedly tried to bribe others in the Weber County Jail to tell investigators that they heard Aiken admitting to the murder of Racine. The allegations led to two additional felonies being filed against Fitzwater, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges in September.
According to court filings, prosecutors wanted more time to interview a psychologist who has worked with Fitzwater for several years prior to the murder charge and examine her notes throughout the years. The psychologist is among the expert witnesses that Fitzwater's attorney, Randall Richards, planned to call upon during the trial.
In the motion filed Monday, Deputy Weber County Attorney Matthew Hansen indicated prosecutors would not be able to consult with the psychologist prior to the trial because of her schedule. This prompted prosecutors to request to move back the trial dates. Hansen wrote in the motion that prosecutor tried to contact the psychologist several times, and she later returned their phone calls three days later.
The decision was made to delay the trial during a status hearing Wednesday. Online court records indicate defense counsel objected to the states motion to delay the trial, but the objection was overruled.
Jury selection and opening statements will take up the first day of the trial — Tuesday, March 17 — according to the case docket, and potential jury members must report to court the day prior to fill out a jury questionnaire.
The trial is scheduled to take up two weeks and to end on Friday, March 27. The court will be in session every day of the week except Mondays.
Recently, Richards attempted to try and have the Weber County Attorney's Office disqualified from prosecuting Fitzwater's case, however, an Ogden judge rejected the claim.
Fitzwater is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.