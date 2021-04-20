OGDEN — A September trial is scheduled for an Ogden man charged with fatally shooting the ex-husband of a woman he had been dating.
Everardo Guadarrama-Garcia appeared via video link in 2nd District Court on Tuesday, where attorneys and Judge Noel Hyde confirmed the trial for Sept. 13-20.
The 25-year-old has been held without bail in the Weber County Jail since his arrest in the May 18, 2019, slaying of Mauricio Alejandro Hernandez.
Trial originally was set for Feb. 2 this year, but social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions have forced postponement of murder and other first-degree felony trials. However, trial scheduling has resumed as court officials anticipate relaxation of restrictions.
Hyde set another pretrial conference for June 1.
Weber County prosecutors and Ogden police alleged in charging documents that Guadarrama-Garcia ambushed Hernandez, 24, as he walked toward the entrance of a grocery store in the 500 block of 31st Street.
Based on surveillance video and witness testimony, prosecutors say Guadarrama-Garcia fired several shots at Hernandez and ran home.
A medical examiner's report said Hernandez suffered .45 caliber gunshot wounds in the head, neck, chest and lower abdomen.
“I killed your husband,” Guadarrama-Garcia allegedly said in a text message to Hernandez’s ex-wife. The woman told police she dated Guadarrama-Garcia after her relationship with Hernandez ended.
Guadarrama-Garcia is charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstructing justice, third-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person.