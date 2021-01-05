A Syracuse man has pleaded guilty to illegally digging in the Fort Yellowstone cemetery in a fruitless search for the Forrest Fenn treasure, a challenge triggered by a Santa Fe art dealer and author.
Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, admitted Monday to charges of excavating or trafficking in archeological resources and injury or depredation to federal property.
The Utahn is scheduled to be sentenced March 17 at U.S. District Court in Casper, Wyoming.
The office of Craythorn's attorney, Christopher Humphrey in Cheyenne, Wyoming, said it had no comment on the case.
Federal prosecutors alleged Craythorn did excavating at the historic cemetery in Yellowstone National Park between October 2019 and March 2020.
He said he was hunting for treasure hidden by Forrest Fenn of New Mexico, who died Sept. 7.
According to court records, Fenn buried a treasure chest containing gold, rare coins, jewelry and gemstones somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, triggering a 10-year search.
Fenn left clues in a book he wrote, leading treasure hunters to fan out across the West seeking the treasure.
Another treasure hunter found the $1 million-plus hoard elsewhere in Wyoming in June 2020, according to The Associated Press.