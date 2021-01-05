Forrest Fenn

In this March 22, 2013, file photo, Forrest Fenn sits in his home in Santa Fe, N.M. A grandson of Forrest Fenn has confirmed the identity of a medical school student from Michigan reported to have found an over $1 million treasure chest that the retired art and antiquities dealer stashed in the wilds of Wyoming over a decade ago. Jonathan "Jack" Stuef, 32, found the treasure in June, Fenn grandson Shiloh Forrest Old posted Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, on a website dedicated to the treasure. (AP Photo/Jeri Clausing,File)

 Jeri Clausing

A Syracuse man has pleaded guilty to illegally digging in the Fort Yellowstone cemetery in a fruitless search for the Forrest Fenn treasure, a challenge triggered by a Santa Fe art dealer and author.

Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, admitted Monday to charges of excavating or trafficking in archeological resources and injury or depredation to federal property.

The Utahn is scheduled to be sentenced March 17 at U.S. District Court in Casper, Wyoming.

The office of Craythorn's attorney, Christopher Humphrey in Cheyenne, Wyoming, said it had no comment on the case.

Federal prosecutors alleged Craythorn did excavating at the historic cemetery in Yellowstone National Park between October 2019 and March 2020.

He said he was hunting for treasure hidden by Forrest Fenn of New Mexico, who died Sept. 7.

According to court records, Fenn buried a treasure chest containing gold, rare coins, jewelry and gemstones somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, triggering a 10-year search.

Fenn left clues in a book he wrote, leading treasure hunters to fan out across the West seeking the treasure.

Another treasure hunter found the $1 million-plus hoard elsewhere in Wyoming in June 2020, according to The Associated Press.

You can reach reporter Mark Shenefelt at mshenefelt@standard.net or 801-625-4224. Follow him on Twitter at @mshenefelt.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!