OGDEN — A recently unsealed search warrant provided additional details regarding an Ogden homicide that took place in February.
A search warrant for a DNA swab of 19-year-old Xavier Soto, who is accused of stabbing 28-year-old DJ Parkinson to death in February, was unsealed on Wednesday.
The warrant revealed the official cause of Parkinson’s death, as medical examiners indicated that a laceration to the man’s left ventricle caused his death. It has been stated in prior court documents and hearings that Parkinson was stabbed twice, once in the front chest and another in his back near his right shoulder blade.
However, the warrant gives more detail, and it reveals that Parkinson suffered a stab wound more than four inches wide and “deep enough to touch the scapula.” The injury was likely caused by a weapon similar to a “large chopping kitchen-style knife,” according to the warrant.
Police found Parkinson in an Ogden alleyway and administered first aid before he was rushed to a hospital. The warrant states that recent snowfall and precipitation hindered investigators from examining where Parkinson was found.
“A torrential downpour of rain, sleet and hail washed away, scrubbed and then covered up any evidence that may have been left on the ground by means of blood,” the warrant states.
In April, much of the evidence in the case against Soto was presented to the court during a preliminary hearing. Witnesses told the court how they had heard an argument between Soto and a woman. One witness said she heard the argument before Parkinson went outside and the situation calmed down.
The witness said that Parkinson went up to a man believed to be Soto and “nudged him” just before Parkinson took off running, with the other man giving chase. She said she didn’t see where the two went, and walked back to her mother’s nearby apartment building, thinking Parkinson would be there.
Later in the night, she walked out of the building to see the nearby street filled with police.
Investigators later found a nearby surveillance camera that reportedly showed one man running away from another, with the man in the rear — believed to be Soto — allegedly make a “stabbing motion” downward toward the person in front.
A judge later ruled to bind over the case, prompting Soto to enter not guilty pleas to one count of murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Court records show that on Oct. 31 Soto’s counsel and prosecutors indicated they were unable to reach a plea agreement in the case, and a jury trial will go forward.
Soto’s next court appearance will be for the beginning of his trial, slated to begin on Dec. 2 and continue until Dec. 13 in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.