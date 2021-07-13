OGDEN — A man who pleaded to be put on probation for pointing a rifle at a police officer did not get his wish last month, and now he is a fugitive after not reporting to prison.
Daniel Ritchey and his attorney on June 30 asked a judge to give him another chance, to continue substance abuse and mental health treatment and live with his mother in Washington Terrace.
But 2nd District Judge Cristina Ortega agreed with Weber County prosecutors and a state probation and parole presentence evaluation that Ritchey had displayed an escalating trend of violent conduct and did not take advantage of previous opportunities for treatment.
On March 13, 2020, Ritchey assaulted his mother and then pointed a rifle at Weber County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Ortgiesen as he entered the home to come to her aid. The deputy fired, wounding Ritchey in the hand.
At Ritchey's sentencing, Ortgiesen testified that in his view police work has become especially thankless, as evidenced by offenders like Ritchey who, he said, show no responsibility for their own actions. Ortgiesen said the necessity of shooting Ritchey was one factor for why he has decided to retire from law enforcement.
Ritchey and his attorney said he has benefited greatly from treatment he has been receiving at Odyssey House in Salt Lake City while awaiting sentencing.
While she praised him for the progress he has made, Ortega sentenced him to one to 10 years in the Utah State Prison and ordered him to report to the Weber County Jail the next day for transport to prison.
He did not show up, so Ortega issued a no-bail warrant for his arrest. As of Tuesday afternoon, he had not been apprehended.
Ritchey also has lost his attorney, Rakay Michael, who filed a request to withdraw from the case this week, saying she has not been retained to represent Ritchey after sentencing.