OGDEN — A Weber County Jail deputy accused of having sex with female inmates has entered a plea of no contest.
Jeremy Clark Miller, 41, pleaded no contest to one count of custodial sexual relations, a third-degree felony, during a Tuesday morning court hearing in Ogden. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped the other four counts of the same charge against him.
Entering a plea of no contest is similar to that of a guilty plea, as the plea allows the defendant to be sentenced on the charge. However, with a no contest plea, the defendant is not admitting guilt, but is not contesting the charge, according to state law.
Miller, a corporal in the Weber County Sheriff’s Office’s corrections division, was in charge of supervising female inmates at the Kiesel Correctional Facility, located at 2546 Kiesel Ave., from August to November 2018, according to a probable cause statement.
Charging documents alleged that one woman told an investigator she had sexual intercourse with Miller more than 10 times in the jail. Another woman reported she had sex with Miller once.
According to Miller’s plea agreement, which was signed on Tuesday, July 23, Miller admitted to having “sexual relations” with a female inmate while he was a correctional officer. The sexual contact took place sometime between Oct. 1, 2018 and Nov. 30, 2019.
The plea agreement states that Miller could have the felony conviction reduced to a misdemeanor, “at the end of counseling as per therapist.” The state also recommends that Miller not be sent to prison for the conviction. A third-degree felony conviction carries the possibility of a term of zero to five years in prison.
If sentenced to a jail term, the state also recommended that Miller should serve the jail time at the Davis County Jail to avoid any conflicts, and he may self-report. It is also recommended that he should be permitted work release if given a jail sentence.
The state also agreed that Miller should have to abide by Group B sex offender conditions, which would bar him from contacting any victim and possessing material that acts as “sexual stimulus.” The Group B requirements would subject him to a curfew, counseling and random polygraph examinations, among other conditions.
Since Miller began his career with the Weber County Jail on Aug. 19, 2001, Miller was formally reprimanded twice, once in 2002 and again in 2015, according to personnel files obtained by the Standard-Examiner from an open records request.
On April 13, 2015, the jail received a complaint that alleged Miller “showed favoritism to 2 specific inmates and had made sexually suggestive comments to 2 inmates.” Investigators later ruled that the favoritism allegations did not prove to be a violation of policy, but found Miller made “sexually suggestive” comments toward a jail inmate.
Investigators also found that Miller had created a Facebook account to look up current inmates then told the inmates he had done so. Miller, who was a corporal at the time of the 2015 complaint, also admitted to contacting a former inmate on that Facebook account before it was deleted.
Miller was not suspended for the 2015 incident, and was only talked to by his superiors.
Years before, Miller was issued a letter of caution after he “launched a website that contained pornographic materials” on Sept. 20, 2002, according to the personnel records. Miller was assigned as a corridor officer to help move inmates to be interviewed by mental health professionals and was using a county computer when he accessed the porn.
In an interview with an investigator four days later, Miller was asked if he accessed the porn on a jail computer, to which he replied, “I did, not on purpose.”
He was given a letter of caution for failing to report that he accessed the pornographic website and for accessing the internet without signing a Weber County internet usage agreement. Other than being talked to by a supervisor, Miller was not reprimanded for the incident.
On Jan. 3, Miller was arrested and charged after an internal investigation began months prior in November 2018.
Miller was last known to be on paid administrative leave from the sheriff’s office. It was not immediately clear as of Tuesday afternoon whether or not he was still an employee of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.
Miller’s next court appearance will be for his sentencing, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 3 in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.