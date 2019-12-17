OGDEN — There were angels in the room, said one family member. That's why no one was killed on May 27, 2018, when a man with a gun threatened to kill multiple people.
On Tuesday, a West Haven resident and former Utah Highway Patrol trooper, 47-year-old Michael Pope, appeared in an Ogden courtroom for his sentencing.
Pope was charged with 11 felonies in connection with a domestic violence-related attack in Roy last year. However in October he pleaded guilty to one charge — aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony — and in return had the other charged dropped.
A number of family members read statements to the court, many of them alleging that Pope would "finish the job" of killing family members if he's ever released from prison.
Pope was arrested by a Davis County SWAT team just hours after he assaulted multiple family members at a home in Roy. At one point, a gun was discharged, but Pope fled the home once the police were called.
Witnesses told the court that Pope had the handgun pointed at the head of a family member, but just before pulling the trigger, another family member hit the gun away and the bullet went into the ceiling.
Family members outlined many instances of physical and emotional abuse reportedly inflicted by Pope before that day of the incident.
"I wonder if I will ever be the person I used to be," said one family member. Others described how they had lost a trusted family member and how Pope betrayed their trust.
Family members told the court that Pope was a former member of the Utah Highway Patrol, with one even alleging that Pope pulled out his service weapon and brandished the gun during an argument. A probable cause affidavit filed after the May attack described Pope as "former Law Enforcement" and that he "knows the risks of firearms."
A handful of people said that Pope was, and still is, an alcoholic. His attorney, Roy Cole, said that Pope still struggles with addiction, and it played a part into his actions that day.
"Mr. Pope reacted badly to pressure in his life and he let it get out of hand," Cole said.
Several 911 calls were played in court, outlining the chaos: screaming, crying and fear. The multiple calls were the result of Pope disrupting calls made to police, then assaulting them.
When given the chance to talk, Pope said he's always owned up to when he's messed up, and this was certainly one of those cases.
"In jail I never claimed to be innocent," Pope said.
However, he denied ever wanting to hurt his family, and at one point he choked up during his statement to the court. Pope added there were circumstances out of his control.
Judge Noel Hyde described the situation as among the most difficult and troubling cases he's ever dealt with. However, Hyde rebuffed Pope's assertion there were things "out of his control," and called that claim "absolutely untrue, misguided and incorrect."
Hyde scoffed at Pope's claim that he never wanted to hurt his family, saying that the number of people who just testified that they feared for their lives contradicted Pope's statement.
"Everyone was pleading for their lives, not knowing if it would be taken then or some other time," Hyde said. "In some ways, it already has been taken."
Hyde sentenced Pope to a term of five years to life in a state prison. The full amount of time he will spend in prison will be up to the Board of Pardons and Parole, he said.
Pope has been in the custody of the Weber County Jail since his May 2018 arrest. Prosecutors said he has been incarcerated for roughly 569 days as of Tuesday.
He will be transferred to the Utah Department of Corrections to fulfill his prison term.