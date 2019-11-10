OGDEN — A West Haven man charged with 11 felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman and holding a family at gunpoint has pleaded guilty.
Michael Pope, 47, pleaded guilty on Oct. 22 to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. Pope faces a maximum potential sentence of five years to life in a Utah state prison and a $20,000 fine.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed 10 felonies — including multiple counts of aggravated assault and felony domestic violence in the presence of a child — and seven misdemeanors in the case.
Pope was arrested on May 27, 2018, after a series of alleged crimes around Weber County before he was arrested in Davis County.
Charging documents allege that Pope and a woman got into a “physical fight” and the woman was repeatedly assaulted at a home in West Haven on the day in question. The woman and her children then fled the home and drove to Roy, where the woman’s parents live.
Pope allegedly followed her, and entered the parents’ home armed with a handgun, according to the affidavit. Upon entering the home, Pope allegedly grabbed the woman by her hair and pointed the handgun to her head before pointing the gun at others in the home.
At one point, Pope allegedly pushed a man into a cabinet, causing an injury to the man’s head. Witnesses told police that Pope threatened to kill everyone in the home during the incident.
Later Pope reportedly fired the gun once into the ceiling during a struggle with the woman he assaulted in West Haven. Pope is described in the probable cause statement as “former Law Enforcement” and he “knows the risks of firearms.”
Pope was eventually pushed out the home by the woman, then he drove away to a home in Clinton, according to previous Standard-Examiner reporting.
Police went to a home in Clinton where Pope was believed to be staying, and when they arrived they heard noise coming from a shed in the backyard. Because officers knew Pope had a handgun in his possession, members of the Davis County SWAT Team were called to the home. Pope reportedly asked the SWAT team to shoot him before they used tear gas to help take him into custody, according to the probable cause statement.
Pope has been held without bail at the Weber County Jail since his May 2018 arrest.
The next court date for Pope will be for his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 17 in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.