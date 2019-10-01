OGDEN — A West Haven man who was shot by two sheriff's deputies in June has been arrested and charged with a number of felonies in connection with the incident.
Justin Richard Jessop, 38, was booked into the Weber County Jail Monday. He was charged earlier in the week with two counts of assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony; two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; one count of theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and two counts of misdemeanor discharge of firearms.
A warrant for Jessop's arrest gives greater details to the events that led to him being shot by two deputies of the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before midnight on June 2, Roy Police were called to a home in West Haven after a report of shots fired, according to the warrant. A caller reported hearing two gunshots in the area, and police later found a woman who said that her boyfriend, whom she identified as Jessop, allegedly pointed a gun at her face then pulled the trigger. The gun was not loaded and the woman was not injured, but Jessop allegedly threatened that if she called the police, there would be a "bloodbath," and said he would "go bad on these f------."
The woman said that if she went back into the house, she feared that Jessop would kill her or a police officer.
Because it was believed that Jessop was inside the house with multiple guns, a SWAT team was called out to the home. When they arrived, a SWAT negotiator called Jessop and talked with him for an hour. Police allege that when this conversation was going on, Jessop was walking in the trails west of the home with two loaded handguns in his possession, according to the warrant.
Jessop allegedly told police he was not in possession of any firearms, as he could not legally have guns because of his prior convictions.
Jessop was later found by two deputies with the Weber County Sheriff's Office, and he allegedly had a phone in one hand and his other hand concealed. Though deputies were shouting commands, Jessop ran away on a paved parkway that leads to a subdivision of homes. One deputy, only identified as "JL," sent a K9 dog to find Jessop, which was not successful.
The encounter could be heard on the phone call with the negotiator, as Jessop can allegedly be heard saying "f--- you," after cries can be heard from deputies telling him to stop.
At some point, Jessop allegedly pointed one of the guns at the deputies, prompting them to fire, and Jessop fell to the ground before being taken into custody. The two deputies who shot at Jessop were only identified in the documents as "JL" and "JK."
Police allegedly found two loaded handguns, a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun and a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, when they searched Jessop, according to the search warrant.
The report noted that the two deputies repeatedly shouted at Jessop to stop, but he allegedly did not comply.
Jessop was rushed to a local hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said shortly after the shooting. He was later interviewed by police, and allegedly admitted to ignoring officers' commands and that he was illegally possessing the two guns.
While investigating the shooting, police also found that the woman Jessop allegedly assaulted had taken videos of Jessop pointing a gun at her earlier in the night.
Police say the videos "show an angry Jessop confronting and threatening (woman) as he points a semi-automatic handgun at her face and pulls the trigger," the warrant says. "The handgun was not loaded, but (woman) believed it was until the handgun did not fire."
Investigators later found a shell casing from each of the two handguns Jessop allegedly possessed that day. One casing was reportedly found near the front porch of the home and another was found near the back patio. The woman told police that Jessop allegedly fired the two guns once she had left the house.
Police say that one of the guns, .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun, was listed by Riverdale Police as stolen from that area.
Jessop was arrested Monday and later booked into jail. He is being held without bail.
His initial appearance is scheduled to take place on Oct. 2 in Ogden's 2nd District Court. Jessop does not have an attorney listed in court documents.
The police shooting was one of five police shootings to occur in Weber County in 2019.