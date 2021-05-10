Jose Mena had a hunting rifle and told family members he was going to kill himself, according to Logan City police reports. After the gun was wrestled from him, he grabbed a knife and repeated the threats.
But according to records in a wrongful death suit in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, Cache County corrections officers did not know the details of why Mena had been arrested, and they said he expressed no suicidal ideation during the booking process that night of Sept. 3, 2016.
Seventeen days later, deputies found Mena unresponsive in his cell, a suicide by hanging.
Attorneys for Mena's widow, Nancy Rodriguez, filed a federal suit accusing the jail of violating Mena's civil rights by being deliberately indifferent to his medical and mental health care and safety.
The lawyers seized upon a jail policy that instructed corrections officers not to read arresting officers' probable cause statements, police reports or other documents about arrestees.
If not for that policy, Mena would have been identified as a suicide risk, Rodriguez's suit said. The policy led to his death, the suit contended.
But U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups, in a written decision May 4, dismissed the suit.
Even if it is assumed the policy "was so widespread and permanent that it could constitute a custom with the force of law," Waddoups wrote, the plaintiff failed to demonstrate that the county adopted that policy with “deliberate indifference” to the risk of Mena's suicide.
To win such cases, plaintiffs must demonstrate a government entity was deliberately indifferent.
Rather, Waddoups said, the record showed the county "took seriously the risk of inmate suicide" and had numerous policies "that were focused on screening for, identifying, and minimizing the risk of, suicidal ideations."
According to the court record, jail officials said deputies are "discouraged" from reviewing arrest reports about new inmates "out of concern that it may prohibit deputies from dealing impartially with the inmate."
Because the county did not know Mena was potentially suicidal, "it is difficult for the plaintiff to establish that county officials knew of and disregarded an excessive risk to his health or safety,” the judge said.
Logan officers who arrested Mena and took him to the jail apparently did not tell corrections deputies about the circumstances of his arrest and the deputies apparently did not ask, according to the court record.
In a court deposition, the booking deputy said Mena "seemed fairly happy for his circumstances" and did not discuss any “depression, fatalistic comments, anxiety or fear, anger or any information concerning serious personal problems."
During the jail intake screening, Mena answered no to questions about whether he had depression or mood swings, had thoughts of suicide or had ever tried suicide, the court record said.
While Rodriguez told Logan police her husband was suicidal and she worried about him going to jail, she did not relay those details to the jail, the county's attorneys pointed out.
Waddoups also found that the county was not liable for wrongful death under the Utah Constitution. He said the county was entitled to qualified immunity from liability because the county's actions were reasonable.
Logan City also was a defendant in the suit, but Waddoups dismissed claims against it last fall on the same qualified immunity standard.
Bradley Bearnson, of Logan, Rodriguez's attorney, did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether the judge's decision would be appealed.
Mena's death was one of a record 25 jail deaths in Utah during 2016. The spike resulted in state mandates for counties to report all in-custody deaths and to improve suicide prevention and care for arrestees who are withdrawing from narcotics.