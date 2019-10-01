LAYTON — Investigators painted a grim scene of a home in Bountiful where a man’s body was discovered in 2018 just days after he was beaten to death.
Layton’s 2nd District Court was the site of a preliminary hearing for 23-year-old Taniela Siale Lopiseni Salakielu, who is accused of killing 50-year-old Rand Hatch in his Bountiful home in August 2018.
Salakielu was arrested days after Hatch’s body was discovered and has been held in the Davis County Jail since.
The first to testify Tuesday was Carl Hadley, a Bountiful Police officer who was assigned as the primary investigator of the case. Police were called to the home at 1433 Lakeview Drive on Aug. 19, 2018 after some family members went to check on Hatch, who had not been heard from in days prior. Family members were able to open a garage door to get into the house, and found Hatch dead inside.
Hadley was called to the scene that day and recalled how Hatch’s body was found kneeling and slumped over on a couch in the living room. He recalled how Hatch’s body was so heavily decomposed when it was found that investigators had difficulty determining how Hatch had died, or even who he was, and how there were blood smears throughout the living room.
“There was an awful lot of blood,” Hadley said.
The body was so decomposed that medical examiners had to rehydrate Hatch’s hand in order to get a fingerprint match and confirm his identity. An autopsy revealed that Hatch had suffered “severe” fractures to his skull, jaw and ribs, along with other fractures near his eye orbit and other facial areas. Hadley attended the autopsy, and the medical examiner later ruled the manner of death was a homicide.
Near the body, police found a black wallet with a jail ID badge that they say belonged to Salakielu.
Police later found that Hatch’s car had been stolen, and was later found in Sunset. The car was parked roughly 100 feet from a home where a woman familiar with Salakielu lived. After speaking with the woman, Hadley said that Salakielu likely had her car. Police obtained GPS tracking information from the woman’s car dealership and tracked Salakielu to Salt Lake City where he was arrested, according to Hadley’s testimony.
Hadley later interviewed Salakielu, who said he knew Hatch and had stayed with him for a few days following his release from jail. However, Salakielu allegedly told police that Hatch had kicked him out of the house and refused to let him back in after an argument.
During a cross examination by defense attorney Logan Bushell, Hadley said that there was no DNA evidence tying Salakielu to the scene of the crime, only his jail identification and the car near the woman’s home.
The next to testify was the woman, who testified that she was abused by Salakielu and witnessed part of the attack. The two reconnected after Salakielu was released from jail in the weeks prior, as he was in custody for misdemeanor domestic violence charges.
The woman said she was there when Hatch kicked Salakielu out of the house. She said that drugs were being used in the house and Hatch was fidgety and paranoid when he locked the two of them out and refused to let them back in. She said that Hatch even dropped a diaper bag out a window so the two would leave.
After a trip to Nevada, where Salakielu is from, the two returned to Utah. They went back to Hatch’s home to retrieve some of their belongings that they had not been able to retrieve before. The woman said they found Hatch sleeping on the couch in the living room. She said she was uneasy while at the home, as she did not want to be there. Then, she saw something happen.
“He hit Randy,” she said. “ I started crying. I don’t like to see that, so it hurt me.”
She testified that she only saw Salakielu strike Hatch once with a “small stick” before she left out of the front door of the home. She said she heard Hatch let out a moaning sound before she left, then nothing. Minutes later, she saw Salakielu leave the house, and described him as “sweaty,” but couldn’t recall seeing any blood on him.
During a cross examination, the woman said that a detective told her she “was going to be in trouble” and her child would be taken from her if she did not tell the truth. Shortly after, she told police about seeing Salakielu hitting Hatch.
Later, another Bountiful Police officer, Christopher Lane Oberg, explained how investigators were able to trace Salakielu and Hatch’s phone locations, and how the two were found to be in the same area of Bountiful in the days when Hatch was likely killed.
Salakielu, adhering to the advice of Bushell, declined to testify Tuesday.
Judge David Hamilton ultimately ruled that there was sufficient evidence to bind over the case and move it forward. Salakielu’s next court appearance will be for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 30 in Farmington’s 2nd District Court.
Salakielu entered not guilty pleas to all three of his charges — murder, burglary and theft; all felonies — during his initial appearance in March.
He is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail.