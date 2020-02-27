HARRISVILLE — The driver convicted last year in connection with a deadly crash stemming from the presence of THC in her system has dropped her appeal in the matter.
Krystal Sly was convicted last November in Harrisville Justice Court of driving with a measurable quantity of a controlled substance in her body, a misdemeanor, stemming from the Nov. 21, 2018, Harrisville crash that killed Brittany Zoller. She subsequently appealed the case to 2nd District Court in Ogden, but dropped the appeal earlier this month, according to court records.
Sly tested positive for the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in her system after the crash, prompting the charge against her. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana. She wasn’t deemed to have been driving negligently, though, and her attorney said Sly wasn’t responsible for the accident, noting that Zoller, who was walking across U.S. 89 in Harrisville at the time of the incident, was intoxicated.
The incident factored in Utah Rep. Steve Waldrip‘s decision to pursue legislation potentially toughening the penalties for those who drive while on marijuana and other drugs. The legislation, House Bill 350, received a favorable recommendation Wednesday from the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee.
Sly received a $680 fine and a six-month suspended jail sentence on her misdemeanor conviction.