FARMINGTON — A woman is in jail after she was accused of stabbing a man in North Salt Lake over the weekend.
Cami Lynn Eastvold, 41, was booked into the Davis County Jail Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder, a first-degree felony.
Charging documents say that police were dispatched to an office building in North Salt Lake just before 2 a.m. early Saturday morning after they received reports of a domestic assault where a man was stabbed.
Officers arrived at the 500 block of N. Taylor Way and found a woman later identified as Eastvold with a "reddish brown substance consistent in appearance to blood on her face and hands," according to a probable cause affidavit. After detaining Eastvold, police found an unconscious man lying in a hallway of the office who appeared to have a wound near his neck.
Charging documents filed Saturday said that the man was rushed straight into surgery when he arrived at a local hospital. As of Saturday, he was in stable condition but in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Police also found a trail of blood leading from where the man was found to a RV parked outside. Inside police found "large amounts" of what is believed to be blood spatter throughout the RV and a white blanket covered in blood. Investigators also found a knife in the RV's kitchen area that appeared to have blood on it.
Witnesses told police that the two left the office area with no injuries minutes before the man walked back in to the building with "a serious injury to his neck."
Officers were told that the two had been living in the RV outside of the business for a few months, and those who spoke with police said they had never seen the two argue or fight with each other.
Police described Eastvold as being "highly intoxicated" when she was arrested. When officers sat down for an interview around 5:20 a.m. the same day, Eastvold invoked her rights and declined to speak with police until her attorney was present.
As of Monday, Eastvold is being held at the Davis County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. She has yet to be formally charged in Farmington's 2nd District Court.