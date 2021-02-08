The Utah Court of Appeals has overturned a $1.87 million wrongful-death verdict that a jury reached against a truck driver in the 2015 death of a Clearfield man on Interstate 15 in Riverdale.
In an opinion issued Thursday in Salt Lake City, the state court said 2nd District Judge Mark Decaria of Ogden incorrectly excluded evidence about the victim’s blood alcohol level and addiction history.
The Appeals Court ordered a new trial in the civil suit filed by Michelle Wallace against the trucker, K. Lynn Rusk, and Rusk’s employer, New Prime Inc.
A jury awarded damages to Wallace after her attorneys argued that her husband, Kenneth J. Wallace, 47, was on the edge of the road at 12:10 a.m. July 19, 2015, when he was hit and killed by the right-hand mirror on Rusk’s Peterbilt semi.
Attorneys for Rusk and New Prime produced evidence that Wallace had a 0.17 blood alcohol level and a history of alcohol abuse, and they contended Wallace deliberately ran into the path of the truck to commit suicide.
According to a Utah Highway Patrol report, Wallace’s 1988 Toyota Camry was on the northbound shoulder of I-15, partially off the pavement with its right wheels in the dirt.
“All evidence suggests the incident was staged by the driver ... and that he deliberately ran into the travel lane,” the UHP said in a news release about the crash at the time.
During the court case, Rusk testified she noticed the flashing hazard lights of a car parked on the road shoulder and began to decelerate and move toward the middle lane.
Wallace suddenly bolted from the front end of the car, running toward the truck at an angle, Rusk said, causing her to jerk the wheel hard to the left in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid hitting him.
An autopsy by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the manner of Wallace’s death was suicide, caused by blunt-force trauma to his head.
Michelle Wallace’s attorneys filed a motion to exclude evidence of Kenneth Wallace’s alcohol use, as well as expert testimony about it, on the grounds it was “irrelevant, completely speculative” and that its probative value was “substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice” against the plaintiff.
The defense asserted the blood-alcohol evidence would help the jury answer the “essential” question of whether Wallace entered the travel lane, and thus whether his death resulted from his own negligence rather than Rusk’s allegedly negligent driving.
Decaria excluded the evidence, ruling that although it was relevant, it “invites too much speculation on the part of the jury, so its probative value is outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.”
He concluded also that because “some Utahns disapprove of alcohol use,” there was a “high risk” the jury would find Wallace negligent just “because he had been drinking.”
As a consequence, the Appeals Court opinion said, the defense was hampered in presenting its theory of the case that Wallace’s death was a suicide “but he wanted it to look like an accident.”
The court said although the alcohol evidence was damaging to Wallace’s case, its prejudicial nature did not outweigh its value to prove what may have happened.
“We conclude the district court exceeded its discretion by focusing on the alcohol evidence’s potential for prejudice without considering or correctly appreciating its highly probative value, the Appeals Court said.