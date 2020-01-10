OGDEN — A Wyoming man is accused of raping a local teen in 2016.
Brandon John Stanphill, a 25-year-old Green River, Wyoming resident, was charged last Thursday with one count of rape, a first-degree felony. Stanphill was booked and released from the Weber County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.
Charging documents say that in September 2016, Stanphill was in Ogden when he picked up a girl under the age of 18, and the two knew each other.
He allegedly raped the girl, despite her telling him “no” and attempting to push him away. She told investigators that she was unable to get Stanphill away from her and that he raped her.
Stanphill left and the girl later reported the assault to police, according to charging documents.
Local law enforcement alleged in charging documents that Stanphill was on probation in Wyoming for “sleeping with underage girls.”
When an officer went to Stanphill’s residence and asked if he knew the girl, Stanphill allegedly said he did not know her. Police say that while doing so, Stanphill referred to the girl by her nickname when police had only referred to her by her full name.
The charge was filed against Stanphill in Ogden’s 2nd District Court on Dec. 2, according to court documents. His initial appearance in court took place Wednesday, and another court date does not appear in online court documents.
Stanphill was issued a summons to court and completed the book and release process prior to his court appearance. He was not in the custody of local police as of Thursday afternoon.