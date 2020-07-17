NORTH OGDEN — Firefighters on Thursday contained a blaze that burned 78 acres on the mountain east of North Ogden.
About 80 firefighters and two helicopters fought the fire, which broke out at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials said on the Utah Fire Info Twitter feed that most crews were released from the site Thursday.
An engine crew from the U.S. Forest Service's Ogden Range District will continue to monitor the fire.
At its peak, the fire spewed smoke along the mountainside above North Ogden and east into the Ogden Valley.
Although officials said the fire never threatened homes, power lines were downed and access was restricted to Mountain Road and the Coldwater trail.
The fire started in grass and brush. Forest Service spokesperson Kim Osborn said Wednesday investigators believe the fire was accidentally human-caused.