WEBER COUNTY — An electrical fire ravaged a double-wide office trailer at Compass Minerals in western Weber County on Saturday morning.
According to a news release, the trailer had been transported to the site that day, and an employee noticed smoke about 30 minutes after power was switched on. The company's emergency response team was called and fought the fire until crews from Ogden, Hill Field, Little Mountain and Weber Fire District arrived shortly before 11 a.m.
Firefighters entered the trailer, found fire in the attic, pulled down the ceiling and extinguished the blaze.
According to the release, an investigation revealed that two or three junction boxes failed and started the wooden rafters on fire, spreading flames throughout the attic. Due to the substantial damage, the structure is believed to be a total loss.
No one was injured due to the fire, the release said.