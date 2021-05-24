FARMINGTON — Centerville police say lab tests have linked a North Salt Lake man to the alleged forcible sexual abuse of a woman who had called for help after attempting suicide.
Charging documents said David Lawson Millett, 45, and two other people went to the woman's home on Jan. 21 after she texted one of them saying she "had taken a large amount of pills and was suicidal."
The woman was locked in the bathroom, but the people broke in and found she had harmed herself and was intoxicated, according to a Centerville Police Department probable cause statement.
The woman, who police said is in her early 20s, later told police Millett told the others to wait in the living room. With Millett and the woman alone in the bathroom, he leaned her against the vanity and cleaned blood off her arms, the arrest affidavit said.
He then allegedly kissed her and stuck his hands down her pants, touching her genitalia. She told police she backed away and stumbled to the floor. As she sat on the floor, leaning against a wall, he allegedly forced her into oral sex.
First responders arrived and took the woman to a hospital, where she reported the alleged sexual assault. Nurses conducted a sexual assault examination and collected evidence from her body, including a swab in the mouth.
Police said Millett told them the woman tried to kiss him but there was no sexual activity.
A Utah State Crime Lab report sent to police recently said DNA from swabs taken from the woman's mouth and neck contained a mixture of hers and Millett's DNA.
The Davis County Attorney's Office filed charges Friday against Millett of first-degree felony forcible sodomy and second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.
"The victim was intoxicated and suicidal and in a very vulnerable position, not able to defend herself," Centerville Police Lt. Allen Ackerson said Monday.
A 2nd District Court judge in Farmington signed an arrest warrant, but Millett remained out of custody Monday. Prosecutors filed a request for detention asking that Millett be held without bail pending trial.
Cases like Millett's are advancing more quickly since the state lab has reduced backlogs of testing sexual assault kits.
"Our department's experience in recent months has been about 40 days," Ackerson said of the usual turnaround. Before, police could wait months, he said.