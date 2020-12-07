CENTERVILLE — An Idaho fugitive sped away from police on Interstate 15 on Sunday and later threatened three people with a knife in Woods Cross, police said.
A Centerville officer said in a probable cause statement that at about 11:30 a.m. he stopped a car with inoperable brake lights and no license plates.
The driver, later identified as Matthew L. Phillips, 29, gave him a fictitious name and Social Security number. The man was asked to get out of the vehicle and instead he drove away southbound.
The chase continued into Bountiful and Woods Cross, the man driving recklessly while being pursued by numerous police cars, the arrest affidavit said.
Phillips left the car in Woods Cross and allegedly barged into a home, demanding car keys and threatening three people there with a knife and saying he had a gun, according to the affidavit.
Bountiful and Woods Cross police followed him into the home and arrested him.
The affidavit said police found in the vehicle methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, pipes, needles and a billy club.
Police took Phillips to the Davis County Jail in Farmington, where he remained held Monday without bail.
Officers booked him on suspicion of 12 charges, including second-degree felony burglary and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person; third-degree felony aggravated assault and failing to stop for police; two counts of second-degree felony drug possession; and six misdemeanors and infractions.
In July, a Bonneville County, Idaho, district judge signed an arrest warrant for Phillips, according to court records.
Authorities alleged he had violated his parole on a 2018 felony conviction for running from police while on probation for an earlier offense.