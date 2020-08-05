FARMINGTON — Davis County officials have begun contract negotiations with a Centerville construction company to build an $8.2 million medical observation unit at the Farmington jail.
County Clerk-Auditor Curtis Koch informed the county commission during its Tuesday meeting that Hogan and Associates won the bid after an application process that began in June.
The project comes after years of increasing problems with the jail's ability to properly care for rising numbers of inmates suffering from drug addiction and withdrawal and mental health crises.
Seven people died in the jail in 2016-17, and three more deaths occurred this summer. Most of the deaths have been suicides, but some related to medical issues.
Two civil rights suits against the county for deaths in 2016 and 2017 remain active in U.S. District Court.
The existing medical unit in the jail has six beds and for years has been inadequate to meet the need, officials have said.
The planned two-floor, 22,000-square-foot wing will be built between the jail and the work release center.
It will include 21 individual cells and two group cells, plus two padded safety cells, a nursing station and staff work area, offices, and two tele-health rooms.
"We're down to making sure we've got fixtures and plugs in the right places," Chief Deputy Sheriff Arnold Butcher said Wednesday.
Koch said he hopes negotiations will move quickly and the commission will be able to sign off on the deal within two weeks.
The county earlier awarded a $486,500 contract with the Archiplex Group to design the building.
Koch said officials intend that the architect and contractor will work together in a manner similar to how recent county library projects played out.
"This brings as much certainty to ... projects that helps us stay on budget," Koch said.
In December, county commissioners voted to issue $9 million in sales tax revenue bonds to finance construction of the medical wing.
Koch said officials anticipate the wing will open in September 2021.
Hogan is a 75-year-old company that has built 330 school buildings in the Intermountain West since 1990, according to the company's website.
It has built surgical centers in Salt Lake City and Moab.
Local projects have included the Davis County Center for the Performing Arts in Centerville (formerly the CenterPoint Legacy Theatre) and the Syracuse fire station.