FARMINGTON — Attorneys representing Davis County filed court documents challenging a woman’s allegations that Valley View Golf Course negligently failed to protect her from being sexually abused by a fellow employee two years ago.
The woman, who was 16 and 17 when the incidents occurred from February to June 2018, filed suit in 2nd District Court last fall. She alleged she was injured physically, emotionally and financially by the county’s alleged reckless and negligent failure to provide a safe environment for teenagers who worked or took lessons at Valley View.
Tanner Paul Clark, of Ogden, who was 24 at the time, was charged with 14 felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
He pleaded guilty to six charges in a plea bargain and the rest were dismissed. Judge David Hamilton sentenced him to six suspended 0-5-year prison terms, 90 days in jail and three years of probation.
In response to the suit, attorneys representing the county and the golf course, which it owns, say in court documents that Clark’s actions were “not foreseeable.” The county denied the accusation that county officials and course management “had prior notice of Clark’s inappropriate and improper conduct and failed to take corrective action.”
An attorney representing Clark also has filed an answer to the suit, denying various allegations, including a claim that he exploited and abused another teenage girl who was enrolled for golf lessons at Valley View.
The county has urged the court to dismiss the suit because attorneys say the legal claim failed to meet the statute of limitations for such complaints. The county also termed the suit’s demand for punitive damages to have been made in “bad faith” and therefore attorneys’ fees should be awarded to the county.
The county and Clark further filed counterclaims against one another, urging the court to apportion any monetary damages and attorneys’ fees that may be awarded in the case.
The case is moving through its pretrial phases. The court has set a Dec. 21 deadline for the sides to report their readiness for trial.