FARMINGTON — A Davis County Jail inmate died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday night, the Sheriff's Office reported.
The 33-year-old male inmate, whose name was not released, was found at about 8:45 p.m., Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Liz Sollis said Thursday.
He was in the jail's general population, where corrections deputies were making safety and security rounds every 30 minutes, Sollis said.
The man had been at the jail for about four months. Sollis said he was being held on warrants for drug-related retail theft.
Further details were not released, pending internal and outside investigations.
It was the fourth death at the Farmington jail since May 2020.
In a prepared statement, Sheriff Kelly Sparks expressed condolences to the man's family.
“A variety of protective factors and resources are present and available in our facility, including direct access to health care for those experiencing suicidal thoughts and behavior," the statement said.
"We remind everyone, regardless of where you may reside, to tell someone if you are thinking about suicide. Life is better with you in it.”
Per practice after a death in the jail, Davis Behavioral Health offered counseling to inmates after the man's death.
Sollis said, "A lot of times, individuals don't share their suicidal ideation."
Suicide is the leading cause of death in Utah's jails, according to the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice.
After a record 25 people died in local jails in 2016, including six in Davis, the Utah Legislature required annual reports from counties in causes of death and efforts to prevent suicides and help people with substance addictions.