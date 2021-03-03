FARMINGTON — If rioting ever breaks out in Davis County, law enforcement will have a "public order unit" to deal with the civil unrest.
The Davis County Commission on Tuesday approved a series of agreements with city governments for the formation of the public order unit, to be led by the Sheriff's Office.
"It's like any other tool. We want to be prepared," Sheriff Kelly Sparks said in an interview Wednesday.
Under the plan, A handful of officers in smaller police departments, and several each in the larger cities, will be trained and equipped for the new team.
After the rioting in Salt Lake City last summer, Davis law enforcement agreed to put together a joint effort "capable of responding to that kind of a thing," Sparks said.
The U.S. Capitol breach by election protesters Jan. 6 underlined that thinking.
"Up to this point, Davis County hasn't had a real need for officers trained to respond to some type of civil unrest," the sheriff said.
Police from Davis and Weber counties went to help Salt Lake officers during the 2020 rioting.
Sparks said the outlying counties always have known they could depend on Salt Lake City's and the state government's long-established public order units, but Davis has decided it's time for the county to be able to respond similarly.
Public order unit officers will be equipped with riot shields, batons, gas masks and related gear and be trained to "coordinate to keep peaceful protests peaceful and respond to those events that get out of control," Sparks said.
"It will not be deployed for every protest," the sheriff said. "We respect the right" to peacefully protest.
The public order unit will rely on intelligence about threats of violence, and when something erupts, it will act as a rapid response force, Sparks said.
A big element of the training includes de-escalation aimed at maintaining order and keeping things calm, Sparks said. That includes training at the leadership level of the team "about when it's appropriate to use it and when it is not."
The team also will be designed to be nimble enough to quickly respond to unrest even in the county's smaller communities, he said.
Two commissioners spoke in favor of the public order team.
"It's a good thing to see this all coming together for the future," Commissioner Bob Stevenson said. "It's good to see everyone working together."
Commissioner Lorene Kamalu applauded Sparks for taking the lead.
Also Tuesday, the commission approved acceptance of a donation to the Sheriff's Office of $3,000 in riot gear. The donation comes from the Jason W. Read Foundation, a charity formed in honor of a Centerville police officer who died in 2018.