U.S. marshals in Utah and West Virginia are hunting a parole violator who was imprisoned for a violent kidnapping and robbery in Davis County.
Garrett Sweat, 27, was paroled from the Utah State Prison this year, having served six years after he and a woman choked a man unconscious with a shoelace, taped him to a table and ransacked his home.
Chad Simpson, a deputy U.S. marshal in West Virginia, said Wednesday his office began looking for Sweat after the marshals' Utah district office said Sweat may be in the Friendly, West Virginia, area.
"We believe he got to West Virginia via bus," Simpson said. "His girlfriend has relatives in the area."
Simpson said Sweat is a member of the Silent Aryan Warriors gang.
Bountiful police arrested Sweat and Jordan Marie Thornberg, 19, in January 2013 on charges of two first-degree felonies, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Police said in court documents that the pair surprised a man in his home, strangled him with a shoelace, held a knife on him and bound him to a table with duct tape.
They held the man overnight while they took a debit card, laptop computer, cellphone, jewelry, a bottle of Percocet medication and clothing.
Police said they forced the man to write them a check for $1,100 and left. The victim got free and called police.
Sweat and Thornberg pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree felony robbery and kidnapping.
Judge David Hamilton sentenced Sweat to two terms of one to 15 years in prison, to be served consecutively.
During his imprisonment, Sweat was convicted three times of smuggling contraband into the prison.
In one of those cases, prison guards put Sweat in a cell so they could retrieve contraband he had swallowed.
"Sweat defecated into a bucket and officers retrieved two wrapped packages," a state investigator said in a charging document.
Inside were three pieces of metal about 6 inches long and an inch wide, the investigator said. Two of the pieces were sharpened to a point.