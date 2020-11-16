FARMINGTON — Davis County has agreed to pay a Bountiful woman $10,000 to settle a lawsuit in which she accused jail personnel of brutality during her booking for alleged DUI.
In a document submitted for consideration by the county commission on Tuesday, the county agrees to the settlement with Suzanne Murdock while not admitting any wrongdoing.
The suit arose from events of Aug. 15, 2019, when Bountiful police arrested Murdock for suspected DUI and took her to the Farmington jail.
Murdock alleged in her July 9 suit in 2nd District Court, later transferred to U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, that her civil rights were violated.
She said the jail refused her demand to have her cellphone back so she could call a relative. In its response, the county said it is jail policy not to allow inmates to use personal phones.
Murdock said she then sought to leverage her diabetic condition, telling jailers she gave herself insulin and they had better talk to her "if you don't want a dead person in the cell."
The suit said several deputies and a jail nurse then entered her cell, ripped out her insulin pump and injected her with glucose, which is used to treat low blood sugar.
She alleged she was "slammed face down on the concrete floor" and someone stomped on her foot, breaking it.
The county admitted the insulin tube was removed and Murdock received a glucose shot, but it denied all other allegations.
Further details about Murdock’s arrest were not available. No online court records could be found about the arrest or whether formal charges were filed.
Efforts to reach Murdock’s attorney, Dean Collinwood of Bountiful, were not immediately successful.
Sheriff Kelly Sparks declined to comment when the suit was filed and could not be immediately reached Monday to respond to the settlement.