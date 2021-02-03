FARMINGTON — Three people were charged Tuesday in an alleged money laundering scheme that defrauded a Kaysville credit union of more than $9,600.
The Davis County Attorney's Office filed charges in 2nd District Court in Farmington against Blake Matthew Weber, 21; Cassie Marie Webb, 38; and Adam Scott Haslam, 36.
A Kaysville police investigator said in a probable cause statement that Weber went to Mountain America Credit Union on Aug. 12, 2020, and cashed a check for $6,500 that had been written on an account held by Haslam.
Later that day, Weber, Webb and Haslam went to the same branch. Weber and Webb went inside and Haslam remained in the driver's seat of their car, the affidavit said.
Webb allegedly gave a teller a check for $3,259, signing it over to Weber. They received the cash and left.
A few days later, the credit union discovered that both checks bounced because the accounts they were written on were closed.
The affidavit said that also on Aug. 12, Weber made a mobile deposit of a $5,000 check from Haslam's account, but he was not able to obtain those funds because the account had been closed.
In a fourth incident that day, Weber allegedly went to the Mountain America branch in Layton and tried to deposit into his account a $7,400 check written on the account of a former girlfriend.
The girlfriend's account also was closed, and the credit union reported the alleged fraud attempt.
Police interviewed Weber, who they said claimed he had been paid for some jet skis that he had been towing that day.
Officers obtained security footage that they said contradicted Weber's story. They said Weber then told them Haslam had given him the checks, promising to give Weber a cut if he was able to cash them.
Haslam denied knowing Weber, but police said in the affidavit they were able to document connections between the two men.
Police also asked Webb about the incidents. She said she would give them more information but then did not keep a series of appointments to be interviewed, according to the affidavit.
All three defendants are charged with second-degree felony money laundering; Webb and Weber also are charged with theft by deception, also a second-degree felony.