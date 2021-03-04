FARMINGTON — Davis County Jail inmates, often locked down or in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, have a new connection to the outside: computer tablets with access to an array of information.
"This is something that will be a game-changer," Sheriff Kelly Sparks said in an interview.
But by giving inmates tablets — the devices are not able to access the full internet but provide a host of content and capabilities — the Sheriff's Office hopes it will boost inmates' mental and emotional health.
"When I first heard of this, I thought, no way, that's the craziest thing," Sparks said. But the more they learned the better it sounded, for inmates, the Sheriff's Office and taxpayers.
The tablets permit inmates to have easier access to phone calls and electronic messages, albeit with the normal security requirements of the jail.
Inmates also may scan employment listings, research in the law library, track current news and events, and look into mental health and substance use disorder resources, plus religious texts and services, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The release said it's the first such program offered by a jail in Utah.
For $5 a month, an inmate also can subscribe to a menu of pre-screened music, games, videos and podcasts. The fees pay for the tablet program, the release said.
The tablets operate on a secure wireless system provided by SecureView. Similar to the current jail telephone and video visit policies and procedures, conversations are subject to monitoring and recording, the Sheriff's Office said.
"With inmates in quarantine, we are concerned about the mental health implications," Sparks said.
The Davis jail and other county lockups in Utah have been working on suicide prevention, but attempts still occur, and three Davis inmates died by suicide in 2020.
Sparks said the tablets have hundreds of pre-screened books and movies. "Nothing inappropriate," he said. "G or PG movies. Nothing controversial, violent or offensive."
He said the tablets will help in jail management as well and improve the jail's ability to deliver educational and other programming to inmates.