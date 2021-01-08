LOGAN — A Davis County man with a previous sex crime conviction was arrested this week in Logan, charged with enticing a minor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Tanner Paul Clark, 27, of South Weber, was arrested by the Cache County Sheriff's Office after driving to Logan to meet up with a 15-year-old girl.
The victim in the case told police that Clark had added her as a friend on the social media platform SnapChat in December 2020, according to the probable cause statement. Clark is said to have identified himself as a 17-year-old boy from Brigham City. The pair talked online multiple times, the victim said, with Clark eventually turning the conversations sexual and asking the girl more than 10 times to send nude pictures. The girl refused to send photos.
On Wednesday, Clark and the victim arranged to meet at a church parking lot in Logan. Clark told the victim he wanted to "drive around with his hand on her lap" and take her "where nobody else was," according to the probable cause statement.
The victim arrived at the church with a group of friends to find Clark inside of his car. He messaged the victim to come over to his car, but she refused. Upon seeing the girl's friends, Clark began to drive away. The girls briefly followed Clark and took photos of his vehicle and license plate. The group also took a video of Clark, who was allegedly trying to hide his face with his hand. The girls also took a screenshot of Clark's SnapChat profile, which had a photo of him.
The CCSO identified Clark as being on probation and as a registered sex offender. Clark was eventually located by his probation officer in Weber County and taken into custody. Clark was charged with six third-degree felonies and one felony in the second degree, all of which involve enticing a minor.
In 2018, Clark was convicted of multiple felony counts for attempted sexual exploitation and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and put on probation.