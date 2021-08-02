FARMINGTON — A 58-year-old man was found dead in his jail cell Saturday, the Davis County Sheriff's Office said.
Davis County Jail deputies were making hourly rounds just before breakfast when they found the man unresponsive, sheriff's office spokeswoman Stephanie Dinsmore said Monday. Deputies, jail medical staff and paramedics were unable to revive the man.
The death appears to be the result of a medical issue, but internal and external investigations will be conducted and the Utah Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.
The man's family has been notified and his name was not released. He had been at the jail since July 18, the sheriff's office said.
Davis Behavioral Health personnel are providing counseling requested by any inmates or jail staff due to the death, the sheriff's office said.
Saturday's incident was the second death in the Davis jail this year and the fifth in two years. A 33-year-old man died of suicide on Jan. 6, and three men died by suicide in 2020.
After a reported 25 deaths in county jails around Utah in 2016, state lawmakers passed reform legislation, including mandatory reporting of deaths and ongoing monitoring of suicide and addiction issues behind bars.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the Disability Law Center this year won a public records case in Davis County that they filed in 2017, with 2nd District Judge David Connors ruling the county must release a contractor's jail standards documents to the civil liberties groups.
The sheriff's office also has improved medical and addiction screening and monitoring of at-risk inmates, and the county is building a $9 million-plus dedicated jail medical wing at the justice complex in Farmington.