KAYSVILLE — A 56-year-old Kaysville man faces three child sexual abuse charges from alleged incidents that occurred a decade apart.
Kaysville police arrested Steven Louis Flocken on Sept. 13 after a couple reported the day before that they were at Flocken’s home for a barbecue when Flocken, their next-door neighbor, inappropriately touched their 5-year-old daughter.
A subsequent investigation of Flocken’s history resulted in allegations that in 2010-11, Flocken allegedly twice raped the 5-year-old daughter of the woman who cleaned his house.
The Davis County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday charged Flocken with two counts of first-degree felony rape of a child and one count of second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child.
In the September incident, the girl’s father went back to their house to pick up some cooking supplies and her mother went to the store to get more items.
They left their two minor children in Flocken’s backyard, where they were playing with his cat.
After they returned, the 5-year-old daughter told them Flocken had put his hand down her pants and touched her genitals.
The father said he returned to Flocken’s home and told him “to give him one reason not to beat his ass,” the arrested affidavit said.
The father said Flocken admitted picking up the girl in his kitchen but he did not admit touching her sexually.
The father returned home and called police, who arranged for the girl to be interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center.
Police said they researched Flocken’s criminal history and found he was convicted in 2003 of sexual exploitation of a minor. He also had two felony convictions in 2013 and 2014 for failure to register as a sex offender.
Because of his length of time on the registry, according to state law he was no longer required to be on the roster after 2016.
Police said they went to Flocken’s home on Sept. 13. He declined to answer questions without an attorney present and was arrested.
He was released from jail with conditions pending the filing of formal charges. Then he was re-arrested Friday after prosecutors filed the case against him.
In the 2010-11 case, prosecutors alleged that Flocken threatened the victim not to report what happened.
Flocken remained held without bail Tuesday in the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
Farmington Judge David Hamilton on Tuesday signed an order transferring the case to 2nd District Court in Ogden.
The order said all Farmington judges were recusing themselves from the case because a party in the case is an immediate family member of a court employee in Farmington.