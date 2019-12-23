FARMINGTON — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office has honored eight employees for life-saving actions, including two officers who last month thwarted a suicide attempt by a jail inmate.
Sheriff Kelly Sparks said Wednesday an inmate climbed over the safety railing on the top tier of a cell block Nov. 23 and was preparing to jump when two corrections deputies intervened.
Deputy Larry Lucius ran up the stairs and grabbed the inmate’s wrists in an attempt to keep her from jumping, according to an agency document describing the incident.
“Instead of falling backward, the inmate dropped straight down about 12 feet,” the document said.
Cpl. Dane Olsen positioned himself underneath the inmate and took the brunt of the impact, suffering an injury himself but saving the woman from serious injury, the document said.
“This year we have successfully interrupted a number of suicide attempts, inmates who actively tried to commit suicide,” Sparks said.
Suicide is the leading cause of death in Utah’s county jails.
The Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 12 bestowed its annual employee appreciation awards, including the Life Saving Award to Lucius, Olsen and six others.
On Sept. 9, corrections deputies Bret Bergstrom and Scott Jankielsztajn and nurse Josh Randolph performed CPR on an inmate after he suffered a seizure and stopped breathing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Those three and other responders who arrived soon after were able to revive the inmate.
Two patrol deputies in the law enforcement division, Dennis Lizotte and Danny Christenson, responded Oct. 6, 2018, to a report of a person who had gone into cardiac arrest due to an allergic reaction to a wasp sting.
Family members already had begun CPR, and Lizotte and Christenson aggressively treated the patient with medication and intubation, the Sheriff’s Office said, crediting them with saving the patient’s life.
Patrol Sgt. Chris Pope was the final Life Saving Award winner for his actions March 15 this year.
The Sheriff’s Office said a child was hit by a car in front of Pope’s home and suffered a fractured femur and head injury. Pope, off duty, ran outside and cared for the child until first responders got there and transported the victim to Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City.