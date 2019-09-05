MORGAN COUNTY — Officials have confirmed that two people have died after an airplane crashed in Morgan County.
At 6:26 a.m., local and state officials were notified of a missing aircraft, according to Eric McRae, an airworthiness supervisor for the Federal Aviation Administration's flight standards district office in Salt Lake City.
Hours later, at 8:30 a.m., the downed plane was found by Morgan County Sheriff's deputies, McRae said. The crash was found roughly three miles west of Henefer, according to Allen Kenitzer, a regional spokesperson with the FAA.
Kentizer said that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.
It appeared that there were only two people in the plane when it crashed, and both are now dead, according to McRae. It was not immediately clear whether the two died in the plane crash or died afterwards.
According to the plane's N-number, the plane is registered to an address in Kansas with a man's name on the registration. McRae said the aircraft model is a Cessna 210L.
