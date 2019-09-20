TREMONTON — One person is dead following a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 15 in Box Elder County.
At around 11:30 a.m., a separate, non-fatal crashed caused by poor weather conditions in a construction zone caused traffic to back up on I-15, Utah Highway Patrol Corp. Chris Bishop said.
At 12:10 p.m., a second crash occurred in the northbound when a passenger vehicle rear-ended a semitrailer, Bishop said. The driver of the car was killed, while the female passenger was critically injured.
The Utah Department of Transportation advised that the crash caused congestion and delays in the area.