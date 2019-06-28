OGDEN — One person died in a house fire Thursday night, the Ogden Fire Department said Friday.
"When we arrived we did a search of the home and we found the person, who was taken out of the home and transported to the hospital," said Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman.
No other people were involved, he said.
Fire crews were alerted to the blaze near the intersection of 20th Street and Monroe Boulevard at 11:07 p.m. and the fire was out before midnight, according to the fire department's Twitter feed.
The fire's cause is not known and is being investigated by the Ogden fire marshal, Bauman said.
Bauman said he could release no details about the victim, including gender or age, because of medical privacy laws.
He said he did not believe foul play was suspected in the death, but referred questions to the Ogden Police Department.
Police did not immediately return a phone message Friday morning.
The fire department said 17 firefighters from the Ogden and South Ogden departments fought the fire.
Damage to the home was estimated at $40,000.