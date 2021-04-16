The actions of two sheriff's deputies have been ruled justified in the Oct. 23, 2020, fatal shooting of a Huntsville man who charged toward one of the lawmen with a handgun.
In an investigation conclusion document obtained this week by the Standard-Examiner with a public records request, Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred said the deputies reasonably used deadly force against Cody Hadley, 32.
Hadley had fired eight shots with a .40 caliber handgun into a travel trailer before deputies arrived in response to a 911 call at about 10:40 p.m., the March 15 report said.
As Hadley ran around the end of one of two trailers in front of a Huntsville home, he pointed a handgun at Weber County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Rivera, the report said.
Rivera, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired two shots at Hadley after yelling "Drop the gun" at least twice, according to the report.
Hadley "stopped very briefly," then moved to his right in a jumping motion, still holding the gun in his right hand, the report said. Rivera fired five more shots and Hadley fell to the ground.
Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Craig Tillet had arrived to back up Rivera and was deployed to the right of the Weber deputy when he saw Hadley emerge from behind the trailer. Tillet yelled "Hands up" at Hadley and "gun" to alert Rivera, the report said.
Tillet then fired his .40 caliber Glock handgun at Hadley five times.
Video from Rivera's patrol vehicle dash cam showed Hadley's feet between the two trailers and the deputy told him to come out with his hands up. The man ran out and raised a gun toward Rivera.
The report did not say how many shots hit Hadley.
"Both officers stated that they feared that Hadley was going to harm or kill Deputy Rivera if they did not shoot him first," Allred said in the report. "It was reasonable for the officers to believe that the use of deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to themselves or others," Allred concluded.
The deputies were put on paid leave during the investigation, standard practice after police deadly force incidents.
Allred's finding that the use of deadly force was justified follows evaluation guidelines spelled out in state law.
Hadley, a Huntsville native, had a wife and three children, according to an obituary. Efforts to contact his wife, Amanda, were unsuccessful.
Allred's report said the confrontation arose after two residents of a home where the trailers sat were awakened by gunfire.
One of the residents told emergency dispatchers that a man had a gun and was climbing on top of the trailer, claiming someone was inside it with his wife.
A video released early in the investigation by Allred's office said Hadley was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time and he was "distraught over a family issue."
No other people were at the home or in the trailers.
According to court records, Hadley pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor failing to stop for the Utah Highway Patrol on Oct. 30, 2015.
Troopers said he refused to stop after being clocked at 100 mph on Interstate 15. Hadley had been suicidal, a probable cause statement said, and be holed up in an Ogden house for several hours before SWAT officers were able to arrest him.
According to information compiled by the Standard-Examiner, Hadley's death was one of five fatal police shootings in Weber and Davis counties in 2020.