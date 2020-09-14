OGDEN — A man charged with attempted murder in an Ogden knife attack is holding out for a live jury trial, despite long delays in the court system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ronnie Lee Grissom, 31, is accused of slashing a knife 10 to 15 times at a man after a fist fight escalated June 3.
“He wants a live jury trial even though it might be into the new year,” public defender Michael Bouwhuis told 2nd District Judge Camille Neider in a video hearing Monday.
Grissom, who was sent back to prison on a parole violation after his arrest in the knife incident, participated in the hearing by video link from the Beaver County Jail.
“If you want to have a jury trial, that certainly could be well into next year before we are able to accommodate that,” Neider told Grissom.
The Weber County Attorney’s Office charged Grissom with first-degree felony attempted murder.
Grissom also is charged with third-degree felony use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. Court records show Grissom had felony convictions in 2009 and 2011.
A police probable cause statement said a witness recorded the confrontation, which allegedly showed Grissom repeatedly lunging with the knife.
The man dodged the slashes and Grissom eventually left, the arrest affidavit said.
Utah’s court system has instructed judges to postpone jury trials while the coronavirus pandemic persists.
As a result, many cases have backed up in the 2nd District Court locations in Ogden and Farmington. That includes several murder cases, at least one already four years old.
Neider said Grissom could opt for a bench trial — a proceeding before a judge without a jury — or potentially a virtual jury trial.
The courts have been plowing through their calendars in virtual hearings. Judges and attorneys work from their offices and defendants appear from jail, or from home for those not in custody.
“If you would like a live jury trial, it may even be further out, because in addition there may be some prioritization” of other delayed cases when restrictions are eased, the judge said.
Neider set another hearing for Grissom on Nov. 16.
“I’m not going to set a trial date because it would be hollow to offer it to you now,” she told Grissom.